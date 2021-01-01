Why Williams' revival in F1 is real

Why Williams' revival in F1 is real

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
0 0 2 days ago
00:00
73:30
Sports
Williams Racing has fallen far from its heights as one of the championship supersquads, and it has regularly pledged its determination to re-tread old ground further up the grid. That tale will be familiar to F1 fans as the team has yet to recapture any of its old gory, but there were signs from the 2020 season that Williams has finally turned the corner and its revival is really on. This week on the podcast we look forward at how they plan to move up the grid, and we look back by ranking the ... See More

Author

Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network 19,628 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Spreaker logo
  • Choose Language

For Podcasters and Editors

Tools for Podcasters

For Listeners

Copyright 2021 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a Podcast - New York, NY