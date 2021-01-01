F1 News: McLaren's New Chassis, Sainz's Unforgettable First Test and Mercedes Benz Talk Tech

F1 News: McLaren's New Chassis, Sainz's Unforgettable First Test and Mercedes Benz Talk Tech

This week James Allison (Technical Director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team) opened up on why the team fear they could trip up with the rule changes for 2021. Is it a bluff? Or perhaps an insight into mindset of a team so used to winning? Also this week, Carlos Sainz Jr said his first appearance in a Ferrari is "a day I will never forget". What did our own Jonathan Noble make of his first 100 laps in a Ferrari? And finally we hear from McLaren about how the majority of their ... See More

