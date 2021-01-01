F1 News: Sainz Gets Early Ferrari Testing, Alpine Racing Director and Perez Arrives At Red Bull

Carlos Sainz will sample a Ferrari F1 car at the Fiorano Circuit next week in a private test, his first time getting real-world experience of the Ferrari systems. Sainz will want to get embedded with the people and team environment. He will be driving the SF71H. Sainz joins the Maranello team at a time of rebuilding and, despite small changes to the 2021 cars, he will be up against a team mate who has a year of experience in the current car.

