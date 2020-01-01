Spreaker
W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir: we’ll see a female F1 driver soon

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
After a successful 2019 debut season, W Series, the development championship for female race drivers, was forced to cancel its 2020 calendar due to Covid 19.
It wasn’t an easy decision, but many race series that have gone ahead because they felt they had to, have lost significant money. The CEO of W Series, Catherine Bond Muir felt that with a nascent championship, it wasn’t the year to struggle through.
For the latest in our #ThinkingForward series of interviews with the sport's leaders,

