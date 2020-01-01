W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir: we’ll see a female F1 driver soon

...

Bond Muir explains why W Series will build back better and why her heart tells her we wlll see a woman racing in F1 sooner rather than later.

After a successful 2019 debut season, W Series, the development championship for female race drivers, was forced to cancel its 2020 calendar due to Covid 19.It wasn’t an easy decision, but many race series that have gone ahead because they felt they had to, have lost significant money. The CEO of W Series, Catherine Bond Muir felt that with a nascent championship, it wasn’t the year to struggle through.For the latest in our #ThinkingForward series of interviews with the sport’s leaders,