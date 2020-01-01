Nico Rosberg Interview: Extreme E unites Lewis Hamilton and I for good cause

...

As manufacturers and sponsors increase pressure on the sport to demonstrate a sense of purpose, what is Rosberg’s vision for the future of the sport and does the internal combustion engine still have any part in it?

Since his shock decision to retire as a driver after winning the 2016 Formula One world championship, Nico Rosberg has remained in the public eye. And much of his activity has been focused on the electric and the sustainability agenda, as a shareholder of the all electric FIA Formula E series and founder of the Greentech Festival. Now as a team owner in the newly launched Extreme E series, he’s going head to head with former team mate and nemesis Lewis Hamilton and a cast of US racing legends.