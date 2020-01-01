Spreaker
Formula E's Future: Jamie Reigle Interview

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
James Allen talks to Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle about his plans for electric racing and how eSports will be part of their future, in the latest installment of our #ThinkingForward leadership series.

Motorsport Network
