The Rise And Rise Of Esports

From: Autosport Podcast: Formula 1 and more
0 0 3 days ago
00:00
38:56
Sports
On the show today, your host Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is joined by Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor Motorsport.com), Stuart Codling (Executive Editor, GP Racing) and Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor).

Last weekend saw two big Esports events happen in the world of motorsport but can it ever replace the real thing? Or should we always think of it as complimentary to 'real' racing. On the podcast today we look forward to upcoming races from Motorsport Games and which ... See More

Motorsport Network
