Mercedes ended the first week of Formula 1 testing in Barcelona with a fastest time and some of the best reliability. Valtteri Bottas set a time in the morning which already blows away the best lap of 2019 testing. Meanwhile, their rivals have been questioning the legality of the DAS system and whether the ability to change toe angles constitutes a breach of parc ferme rules. With three days of action to look back on, our team in the paddock analyse the form so far.