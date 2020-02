Today there was a buzz which rippled through the F1 Paddock - why was Lewis Hamilton pushing and pulling his steering wheel? As more of the assembled journalists saw on-board footage of the W11 the obvious question was: is this a technical problem or an innovation nobody else has thought of? As James Allison would soon confirm, it was the latter. Mercedes-Benz even have a name for it - 'DAS'. On the podcast today we explain what it is, and how it can be used.