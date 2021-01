On the podcast this week we're looking at how 2021's Technical Regulations are impacting the teams. There are plans to cut downforce levels by 10%, change the floor design and the token system where to control development. We look at the driver line-up changes and how smaller teams will benefit from the budget cap. Also this week JBL, as Autosport's punmaster-in-chief, casts verdict on Renault's rebranding of Alpine as part of their 'Renaulution' event.