The Greatest F1 Team - Team Principal

The Greatest F1 Team - Team Principal

Race Engineer: PETER BONNINGTON
Chief Designer: ADRIAN NEWEY
Sporting Director: STEFANO DOMENICALI
Technical Director: ROSS BRAWN
Driver #2: STIRLING MOSS
Lead Driver: LEWIS HAMILTON
Team Principal: (revealed Sun 24th May)

This is the final part of our series where we've asked the question: what would the line up of the greatest F1 team look like? From Race Engineer to Team Principal, Lead Driver to Chief Designer, and even the rarely coveted Number Two driver spot. We’ve set out to build ... See More

