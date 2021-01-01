Major Team News and Calendar Updates - Welcome to 2021!

...

about Williams changing philosophy and sharing more parts with the Mercedes F1 team. Plus with Australia's season-opener being postponed, Alex pitches his plan for why F1 should return to Silverstone much earlier in the season.



Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is joined by Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com)

Earlier this week Autosport revealed that Suzuki team boss Davide Brivio would depart the reigning MotoGP championship squad and move to Renault's Alpine F1 Team. We ask if a change of management can position the newly rebranded team for success. With Marcin Budkowski leading the team, Pat Fry as Chassis Technical Director andRémi Taffin as Engine Technical Director, could they mount a challenge in 2021? Or is this more about 2022 and the new regulation changes?Also this week, we talk