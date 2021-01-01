Major Team News and Calendar Updates - Welcome to 2021!

Major Team News and Calendar Updates - Welcome to 2021!

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
0 0 23 hours ago
00:00
32:30
Sports
Earlier this week Autosport revealed that Suzuki team boss Davide Brivio would depart the reigning MotoGP championship squad and move to Renault's Alpine F1 Team. We ask if a change of management can position the newly rebranded team for success. With Marcin Budkowski leading the team, Pat Fry as Chassis Technical Director and
Rémi Taffin as Engine Technical Director, could they mount a challenge in 2021? Or is this more about 2022 and the new regulation changes?

Also this week, we talk ... See More

Author

Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network 19,630 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Spreaker logo
  • Choose Language

For Podcasters and Editors

Tools for Podcasters

For Listeners

Copyright 2021 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a Podcast - New York, NY