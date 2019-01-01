Spreaker
What Tanak’s Hyundai move means for the WRC driver market

From: The Autosport Podcast: F1 & more
David Evans joins Edd Straw to discuss Ott Tanak’s WRC title and shock Hyundai move, and who Toyota could recruit to replace him. We also hear from Fernando Alonso on his Dakar preparations

