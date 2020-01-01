Styrian GP Review: Sublime And Ridiculous

[no spoilers] The winner of today’s Styrian GP showed a sublime level of control over the rest of the field and made it look easy.
We saw frustration for one driver who worked his way up from the back of the grid only to end the race with a badly damaged front wing, whilst Austria once again delivered a sensational last lap thriller.
But what about the ridiculous? That would be teammates taking out both cars before a full tour has been completed.
Alex Kalinauckas is joined live from the
...
See More
track by our reporter Jonathan Noble, along with Stuart Codling and Luke Smith to dig into the key talking points.
Alex on Twitter: @Nauckas
Alex on Insta: @nauckas
Luke on Twitter: @LukeSmithF1
Luke on Insta: @LukeSmithF1
Jon on Twitter: @NobleF1
Jon on Insta: @noble__jon
Codders on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoddersF1
Codders on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coddersf1
Website: https://www.autosport.com/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/AUTOSPORT
Twitter: https://twitter.com/autosport
Instagram: http://instagram.com/autosport