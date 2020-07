[no spoilers] Formula One enjoyed a wet 'n' wild qualifying for the Styrian GP which took place in soaking conditions on the Red Bull Ring. On such a short track, the margin of 1.216 seconds between the pole sitter and second on the grid was staggering. Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Luke Smith to take you through the exceptional performances and more major disappointments from those who couldn't make it out of Q1 an Q2.