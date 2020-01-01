Spreaker
Styrian GP Preview: Jon's View From The Pitlane

Styrian GP Preview: Jon's View From The Pitlane

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
An Jonathan Noble continues to report from inside the track in Austria, he joins Alex Kalinauckas to look ahead to this weekend and the news that Mercedes seem to have a weak spot to be exploited by their rivals. Also, Leclarc and Bottas flew home between the races which has frustrated those who feel they undermined F1 organisers who are keeping everyone in a social bubble. This weekend 10,000 COVID tests will have been carried out, with zero confirmed cases, and Formula 1 will want to prove to

