Pandemic Is An Opportunity For F1 Reform: Stefano Domenicali Interview

From: Autosport Podcast: Formula 1 and more
Sports
Ex-Ferrari Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali says it would be "criminal" for motorsport not to seize the opportunity for major reform for the future presented by the coronavirus pandemic. Stefano was talking to Motorsport Network President James Allen from him home in the Dolomites. On the podcast today, hear why he thinks we need to be positive about how motorsport benefits the automotive industry. Speaking exclusively to Autosport for the #thinkingforward series, current CEO of ... See More

