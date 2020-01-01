Spreaker
The Greatest F1 Team - Sporting Director

From: Autosport Podcast: Formula 1 and more
Race Engineer: PETER BONNINGTON
Chief Designer: ADRIAN NEWEY
Sporting Director: (revealed Wed 20th May)
Technical Director: (revealed Thu 21st May)
Driver #2: (revealed Fri 22nd May)
Lead Driver: (revealed Sat 23rd May)
Team Principal: (revealed Sun 24th May)

This is the third part of our series where we've asked the question: what would the line up of the greatest F1 team look like? From Race Engineer to Team Principal, Lead Driver to Chief Designer, and even the rarely coveted Number ... See More

Motorsport Network
