Spanish GP Review - In The Zone

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
[no spoilers] The Spanish GP Review is here! No spoilers in the podcast show notes though. So join Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) alongside Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport), Stuart Codling (Executive Editor, GP Racing Magazine) and Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor, Autosport) to analyse how the race was won and lost.


Alex on Twitter: @Nauckas
Alex on Insta: @nauckas

Codders on Twitter: @CoddersF1

Luke on Twitter: @LukeSmithF1
Luke on Insta: @LukeSmithF1

JBL on ... See More

Motorsport Network
