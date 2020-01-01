Spreaker
The Greatest F1 Team - #2 Driver

The Greatest F1 Team - #2 Driver

From: Autosport Podcast: Formula 1 and more
9 hours ago
00:00
23:16
Sports
Race Engineer: PETER BONNINGTON
Chief Designer: ADRIAN NEWEY
Sporting Director: STEFANO DOMENICALI
Technical Director: ROSS BRAWN
Driver #2: (revealed Fri 22nd May)
Lead Driver: (revealed Sat 23rd May)
Team Principal: (revealed Sun 24th May)

This is the fifth part of our series where we've asked the question: what would the line up of the greatest F1 team look like? From Race Engineer to Team Principal, Lead Driver to Chief Designer, and even the rarely coveted Number Two driver spot. ... See More

