The Greatest F1 Team - #2 Driver

We’ve set out to build an F1 team made up of the best there ever was. The fifth vacancy we're filling today is that of Second Driver. On the podcast, your host Jessica McFadyen is joined by James Allen, Jonathan Noble, Roberto Chinchero and Alex Kalinauckas.

Race Engineer: PETER BONNINGTONChief Designer: ADRIAN NEWEYSporting Director: STEFANO DOMENICALITechnical Director: ROSS BRAWNDriver #2: (revealed Fri 22nd May)Lead Driver: (revealed Sat 23rd May)Team Principal: (revealed Sun 24th May)This is the fifth part of our series where we've asked the question: what would the line up of the greatest F1 team look like? From Race Engineer to Team Principal, Lead Driver to Chief Designer, and even the rarely coveted Number Two driver spot.