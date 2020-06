This week we are celebrating 50 years of Sauber in Motorsport. Sauber is a company with an eclectic history beginning with Peter Sauber campaigning in a self-built car in hill climbs, a long partnership with Mercedes, a short ownership by BMW, winning Le Mans and taking the flag at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix. Joining Codders today is Luke Smith (Autosport F1 Reporter), Jake Boxall-Legge (Autosport Technical Editor) and James Newbold (Autosport+ Editor).