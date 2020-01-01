Russian GP Preview - Lewis Set For Schumacher's Record

...

Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) and Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com) are back to preview the Russian GP. Lewis Hamilton is set to break the record of most wins but insists he does not obsess over the stats. Sergio Perez says he's disappointed Racing Point has started to hide things from him, but Jon explains why that's only necessary when a driver is leaving for a direct rival.