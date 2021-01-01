Which driver will be Hamilton's F1 heir?

...

Also on this show we review the 2020 Formula 2 season. The title was won by Mick Schumacher but it wasn't a season of domination from the eventual winner, compared to previous years of F2/GP2. However that doesn't mean we shouldn't be excited about the Schumacher name being back on the F1 grid in 2021, and the curious reason why it could be even better for 2022.



Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is joined by Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Kevin Turner (Editor-in-chief, Autosport).

This week's Autosport podcast looks forward at Formula 1's future. There's no doubt Lewis Hamilton is currently F1's dominant force but, when he decides to stop driving, who can take his crown? It will be a tough act for anyone to follow but three of the drivers we've picked in this week's issue of Autosport magazine are discussed on the podcast. In Luke Smith's first cover for the magazine we look at why Sainz, Norris and Russell are our picks of the next