Which driver will be Hamilton's F1 heir?

This week's Autosport podcast looks forward at Formula 1's future. There's no doubt Lewis Hamilton is currently F1's dominant force but, when he decides to stop driving, who can take his crown? It will be a tough act for anyone to follow but three of the drivers we've picked in this week's issue of Autosport magazine are discussed on the podcast. In Luke Smith's first cover for the magazine we look at why Sainz, Norris and Russell are our picks of the next ... See More

