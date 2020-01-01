We Won’t Rush F1 Fans Back To Circuits: Ross Brawn Interview

...

organising the first eight races, the rise of esports during the lockdown, and the complications of filling in the remaining gaps on the calendar with long haul races. Brawn also voiced the hope that this new spirit of collaboration between FIA, F1 and the teams as a result of the Coronavirus crisis, that brought about a remarkable set of rule changes and a budget cap, will continue into the future.

