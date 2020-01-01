Spreaker
We Won’t Rush F1 Fans Back To Circuits: Ross Brawn Interview

From: Autosport Podcast: Formula 1 and more
On the show today, an exclusive conversation with Ross Brawn. Motorsport Network President James Allen spoke to Ross about the plan to go racing again in 2020. There are currently 69 signatures on the FIA F1 world champion’s trophy and whoever adds the 70th at the end of this year will have won in a truly exceptional season. Formula 1 restarts soon and in this latest interview in the #ThinkingForward series, James interviewed Ross at the FIA eConference - they spoke about the challenges of ... See More

Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network 19,370 followers Follow

