Red Bull has become the latest Formula 1 team to show off its 2021 car, which is the RB16B. It’s an updated version of the car that won twice last year, but had various problems that prevented it getting closer to Mercedes overall. Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is joined by Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com), Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor, Autosport) to go over what we learned from the Red Bull reveal today.