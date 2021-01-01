Rebuilding McLaren - Autosport talks to Zak Brown

...

Perhaps, after all McLaren beat their engine supplier Renault in 2020.



We sat down with Zak Brown (Chief Executive, McLaren Racing) to talk about how he's rebuilding McLaren.

This week we look into the reviving fortunes of a fallen F1 giant - McLaren Racing. But is it still a sleeping giant? They have consistently improved their results since finishing 9th in 2017 (with Honda power) to third in the constructors table in their final year with Renault.In 2021 McLaren will compete again with Mercedes power units and a new driver in Daniel Ricciardo. What do they have to do to get back on the top step of the podium? Can anyone beat Mercedes whilst being a customer?