Reb Bull's Refined RB16 and Renault's Season Launch (Without A Car)

Red Bull almost limp into a season but Team Principal Christian Horner says there is a new philosophy in Milton Keynes to ensure they are on the pace from Australia. JBL and Alex talk about how this could be the best chance Red Bull have because they're evolving the car from a successful 2019 season, with three wins and a competitive package. As they are the first team to run a 2020 car does this show signs of confidence?



Also Jonanthan Noble and Codders headed to Paris for the launch of the Renault R.S.20...without a car. Cyril Abiteboul told us he doesn't feel it's worth revealing the car before testing. However we did catch up with Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon to talk about their feelings about the new driver line-up.



Tune in tomorrow to hear about McLaren’s new car, live from their unveiling on Thursday.

Red Bull just revealed their Formula 1 car for 2020, the RB16, and immediately became the first team to turn a wheel on track as they headed for a filming day at Silverstone with Max Verstappen. Jake Boxall-Legge runs his eye over the technical aspects of a car which goes into the second season powered by a Honda engine. Could this be the year the former World Champions take the title? They will have waited seven years to climb back to the top.Recent years during the V6 hybrid era have seen