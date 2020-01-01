Spreaker
Racing Point Breach Sporting Regulations

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
In a dramatic Friday at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Racing Point were found to have breached the sporting regulations with their copycat brake ducts. Mercedes were found to have been the principle designers of those parts which lead to a points deduction and hefty fine. So why were rival teams left pondering their own appeal of the upheld appeal? And why is a car which has been deemed to be in breach of the regulations allowed to race for the rest of the season with the same parts? Jake

