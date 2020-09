As Alex and Jon drive to the circuit on Thursday morning, they're here to get you up to speed on the big talking points ahead of the Tuscan GP. (Officially: "Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Della Toscana Ferrari 1000 2020"). As Ferrari prepare for a weekend of celebrations the headlines were stolen by their departing driver Sebastian Vettel, who confirmed his deal to drive for Aston Martin in 2021.