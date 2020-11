The virtual racing world of esports and sim racing has undergone two years worth of growth in a few months this year, thanks to the attention on it during the Covid lockdown. Now, Mike Rockenfeller (Le Mans 24 Hours overall winner, DTM champion and an Audi works driver) is launching RCCO World eX eSports, featuring short head to head races featuring monstrous electric racing cars, technology and story-telling around climate change.