Michele Mouton Interview: “Why women race drivers will soon win”

Michele Mouton is a true legend of motorsport. Still the only woman to have won world championship rallies, the sight of her wresting the mighty Audi quattro in the 1980s, matching the top male rally drivers of the time, is as iconic as any moment of Formula One or Le Mans history. Today Mouton’s efforts are focussed on getting the next women drivers to the top of the pyramid in her role as head of the FIA Women in Motorsport commission. Girls on Track – Rising Stars is a global talent ... See More

