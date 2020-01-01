Spreaker
How To Make 35,000 F1 Tyres In A Hurry: Mario Isola Interview

From: Autosport Podcast: Formula 1 and more
In the latest interview for the #thinkingforward series of thought leadership discussions, Motorsport Network president James Allen and Motorsport.com F1 editor Jonathan Noble speak to Mario Isola, the Head of F1 and car racing at Pirelli about the mind boggling logistical complexity of the F1 restart programme for the official tyre supplier to F1. They also discuss the planned move to low profile 18 inch tyres in 2022, where the balance will be in future for F1 between entertainment and ... See More

Motorsport Network
