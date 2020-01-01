How To Make 35,000 F1 Tyres In A Hurry: Mario Isola Interview

...

technology and Isola reveals how quickly they will need to produce 35,000 tyres that will be needed to service the 18 race calendar F1 is planning between July and December.

In the latest interview for the #thinkingforward series of thought leadership discussions, Motorsport Network president James Allen and Motorsport.com F1 editor Jonathan Noble speak to Mario Isola, the Head of F1 and car racing at Pirelli about the mind boggling logistical complexity of the F1 restart programme for the official tyre supplier to F1. They also discuss the planned move to low profile 18 inch tyres in 2022, where the balance will be in future for F1 between entertainment and