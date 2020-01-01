What We Can Learn From F1 Car Launches

...

take an occasional year off. 2020 being one of those years when everyone should just go down the pub.

On this first edition of the Autosport podcast for the new Formula 1 season, we look ahead to the car launches and ask what it tells us about the year ahead.Join your new host Alex Kalinauckas alongside Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge and Motorsport.com's F1 Editor Jon Noble. We ask what to expect from the current era of car launches and how much the teams reveal before everyone arrives in Australia.Plus, JBL pitches his idea for why Formula 1 should be more like Glastonbury and