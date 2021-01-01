F1 News: Hamilton Agrees One Year Deal with Mercedes

F1 News: Hamilton Agrees One Year Deal with Mercedes

The development Formula One has long been waiting for finally occurred on Monday morning when Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team announced that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be staying with the team for 2021. The one year deal was a surprising development and creates a blockbuster driver market for 2022, with all three Mercedes contracted drivers (Hamilton plus Bottas and Russell) coming to the end of their respective 2021 deals. On this edition of the podcast we dissect the ... See More

Motorsport Network
