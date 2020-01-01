The Greatest F1 Team - Number One Driver

...

set out to build an F1 team made up of the best there ever was. The sixth vacancy we're filling today is that of Second Driver. On the podcast, your host Jessica McFadyen is joined by James Allen, Jonathan Noble, Ben Anderson and Luke Smith.

Race Engineer: PETER BONNINGTONChief Designer: ADRIAN NEWEYSporting Director: STEFANO DOMENICALITechnical Director: ROSS BRAWNDriver #2: STIRLING MOSSLead Driver: (revealed Sat 23rd May)Team Principal: (revealed Sun 24th May)This is the penultimate part of our series where we've asked the question: what would the line up of the greatest F1 team look like? From Race Engineer to Team Principal, Lead Driver to Chief Designer, and even the rarely coveted Number Two driver spot. We’ve