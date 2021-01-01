Albon's Path Back To F1, Calendar Changes and Alpine's Interim Livery

Albon's Path Back To F1, Calendar Changes and Alpine's Interim Livery

Only a month since the end of the season, the Formula 1 world has been busy with news to digest. Alex Albon will be driving in DTM in 2021 whilst also attending F1 races as Red Bull Racing Reserve Driver. We look at how this will impact his F1 ambitions. What's the latest with the 2021 Formula 1 season calendar? Any how did fans react to Alpine unveiling an interim livery?

Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is joined by Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Jonathan Noble ... See More

