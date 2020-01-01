Did Jean Todt Answer Our Toughest Questions?

...

Ferrari engine investigation.

On the show today, your host Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is joined by Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor Motorsport.com), Stuart Codling (Executive Editor,GP Racing) and Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport).Last week Jean Todt joined us live on the Autosport Podcast to talk a range of subjects from the revised 2020 calendar to budget caps. Today we discuss some of the biggest talking points which came out of his interview, including the process the FIA went through during their