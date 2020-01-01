Spreaker
Exclusive: Jean Todt Talks To Autosport

From: Autosport Podcast: Formula 1 and more
Sports
It’s not every day you get a Zoom call from the President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), but that’s what happened earlier when Jean Todt called us from his office to speak with James Allen (President, Motorsport Network) and Jonathan Noble (Motorsport.com F1 Editor). He talks about the challenges facing global motorsport when racing returns, what he thinks of F1 stakeholders striking a new deal and the controversial FIA settlement with Ferrari regarding their 2019 ... See More

Motorsport Network
