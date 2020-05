Today we’re delighted to bring you another exclusive interview in our #thinkingforward series. Following the interview on Monday with Zak Brown, we go from team boss to Formula E driver today. The podcast features Motorsport Network President James Allen and Jess McFadyen talking to DS Techeetah driver Jean-Éric Vergne. They talk about why he grabbed the opportunity to join esports, how real racing and sim racing are complementary to each other and when he thinks Formula E will go racing again.