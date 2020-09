It was an emotional day for some in the Formula 1 paddock as the Williams family announced they would be leaving the team this weekend. After 43 years in the sport for Frank Williams, winning 114 grands prix and seven F1 drivers' championships, what was the reaction to the news inside the F1 bubble? Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) and Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com) are in Italy to bring you the weekend preview.