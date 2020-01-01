Spreaker
Is Takuma Sato's dramatic Indy 500 win legit? (Motorsport.com Podcast takeover)
Today our colleagues at The Motorsport.com Podcast are here to give you a full rundown of the Indy 500 and also look back the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix.
You can subscribe to their podcast here:
Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feed/id1527648306?at=11lo6V&ct=podnews_podcast
Google:
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuc3ByZWFrZXIuY29tL3Nob3cvNDUyNjYyMy9lcGlzb2Rlcy9mZWVk
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/1GKMWIu2DdxtqXHltLzkww
