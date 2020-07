As Jonathan Noble made his way from Austria to the Paddock in Hungary, along with the rest of Formula 1, we hear about how the journey has been. Once the teams were set up at the Hungaroring, the first big news story of the weekend was Vettel being linked to a seat at Racing Point. But will it be the seat currently held by Perez or Stroll? Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Jon live from Hungary for the inside story.