Hungarian GP Qualifying

Hungarian GP Qualifying

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
[No spoilers] Joining Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) to look back at the key talking points from today's qualifying for the Hungarian GP.

Alex on Twitter: @Nauckas
Alex on Insta: Nnauckas

Luke on Twitter: @LukeSmithF1
Luke on Insta: @LukeSmithF1

Website: https://www.autosport.com/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/AUTOSPORT
Twitter: https://twitter.com/autosport
Instagram: http://instagram.com/autosport

