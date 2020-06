In the final podcast for our Le Mans 24 Hours series this month, motorsport legend Hugh Chamberlain joins us to look back on some of his favourite racing moments. Hugh has held team management roles at Le Mans every year from 1987 until 2008, and there are few in motorsport who know more about how to race there. Joining Alex is Gary Watkins to ask Hugh about the highs and lows of winning (and losing) Le Mans 24 Hours.