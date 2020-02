On the back of a chastening 2019 season, Haas became the first Formula 1 team to unveil its new car for the 2020 season. The new Haas VF-20 is draped in a new livery and bearing some unmistakably familiar features, but will it provide a marked improvement over last year? Autosport Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Jake Boxall-Legge and new F1 Reporter Luke Smith to assess the new car and discuss the greater implications for Haas during 2020.