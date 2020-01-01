Spreaker
The Future Of F2 and F3: Bruno Michel Interview

As head of Formula 2 and Formula 3 Bruno Michel presides over a vital step in the pipeline of driver talents to Formula One. Recent graduates like Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, George Russell, Alex Albon and Lance Stroll highlight the vital role that these two championships play. This weekend they start again, alongside F1 in Austria and we spoke to Michel shortly before he departed for Austria about how close the Covid-19 crisis came to shutting down F2 and F3 teams and drivers and the how ... See More

