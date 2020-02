Alex Kalinauckas (Autosport Grand Prix Editor), James Allen (Ex-Formula 1 Commentator), Jake Boxall-Legge (Autosport Technical Editor), Rodi Basso (Ex-Ferrari F1 Engineer) and Jonathan Noble (Motorsport.com F1 Editor) discuss the launch of the Scuderia Ferrari''s 2020 Formula 1 challenger, the SF1000, and what they need to do to win the 2020 championship.