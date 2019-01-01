Spreaker
What we learned from Formula E’s season opener

What we learned from Formula E's season opener

From: The Autosport Podcast: F1 & more
0 0 2 hours ago
00:00
31:45
Sports, #abt, #audi, #bmw, #calado, #dacosta, #digrassi, #hartley, #jaguar, #mecedes, #mortara, #nissan, #rowland, #sims, #vandoorne, #venturi, #vergne
Alex Kalinauckas and Jake Boxall-Legge join Edd Straw to review the first weekend of the Formula E 2019/20 season, and what conclusions can be drawn for the rest of the campaign.

