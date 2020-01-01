Spreaker
Car Launch! Explaining the new McLaren MCL35

Car Launch! Explaining the new McLaren MCL35

From: Autosport Podcast: Formula 1 and more
0 0 8 days ago
00:00
16:36
Sports
Earlier today McLaren were the latest team to reveal their 2020 Formula 1 car, the MCL35. We were at McLaren's Woking headquaters to get up close with the car tasked with edging away from the mid-field pack and challenging the top 3 teams. Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz will hope this is the car to power them to a breakout season as more than just 'best of the rest'.

Autosport's Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge joins Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas to discuss the first ... See More

Author

Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network 18,150 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help