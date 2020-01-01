Spreaker
Every Car & Driver Ranked Before F1 2020

From: Autosport Podcast: Formula 1 and more
Ahead of the season opened for Formula 1 in 2020, we Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor) was joined by JBL (Technical Editor) and Kevin Turner (Autosport Editor) to rank every team and every driver.

